Accused who fired at Owaisi’s car say they were hurt by anti-Hindu remarks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The two persons who fired at AIMM leader, Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Meerut have told the police that they were hurt by his anti-Hindu comments.

The administration has formed five teams to probe into the matter and an illegal 9mm pistol has been recovered from one of the accused. Telangana Minister, KTR termed the attack as outrageous. "Glad you are safe Asad bhai. Outrageous & utterly reprehensible; Strongly condemn this act of cowardice," KTR said in a tweet.

"I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate," Owaisi said following the incident.

"It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter.

Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls," he also said.

"All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP," AIMM leader Imtiaz Jaleel said in a tweet.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 9:20 [IST]