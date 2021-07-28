Accommodative, popular across parties: What makes Bommai a perfect choice for CM

YouTube
    Bengaluru, July 28: The suspense over who will replace B S Yediyurappa ended on Tuesday with the party choosing Basavaraj Bommai as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

    While his name is said to have been proposed by Yediyurappa, one key aspect of Bommai is his accommodative nature, which gave him the edge over all other aspirants.

    Bommai who was an engineer with Tata Motors is non-controversial and popular across party leaders in the state. This was one of the primary reasons why he was made the Law and Parliamentary Affairs by BSY. He has the ability to bring opposition leaders onboard when it comes to passing Bills and other legislative issues.

    Karnataka CM-designate Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers ahead of oath-taking ceremony at 11am today

    The appointment of Bommai as CM makes it clear that BSY had his way. It was Yediyurappa who brought Bommai, a Lingayat leader into the BJP in 2008. When BSY faced a crisis during his first tenure as CM, it was Bommai who played the role of an interlocutor.

    Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 9:05 [IST]
