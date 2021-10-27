20 killed, several injured after KSRTC bus collides with truck at Coimbatore

Five charred to death as private bus catches fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Accident caught on camera: Bus rams into dumper truck in Mumbai, 5 seriously injured

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 27: Eight people have been injured after a bus hit a dumper truck in the Dadar area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Among the eight, the condition of five including the driver and conductor of the bus are serious, as per an official. The injured are being treated at Sion hospital.

Rajendra (53), Kashiram Dhuri (57), Tahir Hussain (52), Rupali Gaikwad (36), Sultan (50), Mansoor Ali (52), Shrawani Mhaske (16), Vaidhai Bamane (17) are the eight people injured in the incident. They were suffered varying grades of injuries, doctors from the hospital told The Times of India.

The Tejaswini bus was on its way to Pydhonie from Marol and the accident occurred en route at Dadar, the report on the daily claims.

The driver has suffered an injury on the liver and undergoing surgery and the conductor has a "fractured rib." Another person has suffered injuries on the head and neck, Dean Dr Mohan Joshi told the daily.

However, the others have escaped with minor injuries.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the visuals have gone viral on social media sites.

The clip clearly indicates that the driver of the speeding bus lost control and hit the truck.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 16:14 [IST]