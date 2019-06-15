We accept all demands, resume work: Mamata Banerjee tells Doctors

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 15:On the fifth day of the doctors' protest in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said she accepts all valid demands of the protesting doctors and requested them to return to work.

Banerjee, addressing the media this evening, said, "We are not going to take any strict action against the doctors".

Meanwhile, the central government has asked for a report from the state, sources said on Saturday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also wrote to all Chief Ministers, calling for strict action against anybody who assaults doctors. The strike, triggered by an attack on two junior doctors by a patient's family on Monday, has spilled over to other states.