ACB registers disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 05: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are conducting raids on the properties linked to Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

According to ACB officials, a case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Zameer Khan, on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report and has conducted raids at 5 different locations.

A team of 40 officials are conducting raids in five places simultaneously.

The local police have taken the necessary security measures in all the places to avoid Khan's followers gathering at the spot.

The ED had conducted raids on the properties of Khan in August 2021 on the allegations of money laundering after his name surfaced in the Rs 4,000 crore I-Monetary Advisor (IMA) ponzi scam.

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.