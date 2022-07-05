YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ACB registers disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, July 05: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are conducting raids on the properties linked to Chamarajpet MLA and Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

    ACB registers disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan
    Congress leader B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

    According to ACB officials, a case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Zameer Khan, on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report and has conducted raids at 5 different locations.

    A team of 40 officials are conducting raids in five places simultaneously.

    The local police have taken the necessary security measures in all the places to avoid Khan's followers gathering at the spot.

    The ED had conducted raids on the properties of Khan in August 2021 on the allegations of money laundering after his name surfaced in the Rs 4,000 crore I-Monetary Advisor (IMA) ponzi scam.

    A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.

    Comments

    More RAIDS News  

    Read more about:

    raids karnataka disproportionate assets case

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X