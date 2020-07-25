ABVP President Subbiah Shanmugam booked for harassing Chennai woman

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, July 25: The national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student group linked to the BJP has been booked by the Chennai Police for allegedly harassing a 62-year-old woman.

The case was registered after his neighbour accused him of harrassing her including urinated on her doorstep and throwing a used mask at the entrance.

The woman also submitted CCTV footage and photos which showed a man clad in a blue shirt, supposedly Dr Subbiah, urinating at her doorstep.

The police registered a harassment complaint against Dr Shanmugam also charged for violating quarantine rules and "causing mischief".