ABVP distances itself after two alleged party members confess how JNU violence was organised

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 10: Shortly after the Delhi police named several members of Left student organisations for participating in the violence that was unleashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5 afternoon, India Today sting operation has two JNU students allegedly associated with the ABVP confessing that they were part of the violence in the evening.

Following the India Today report, ABVP took to Twitter and issued a statement saying that the person identified as an ABVP member by IndiaToday is not an ABVP member at all.

"The ABVP denied that Akash Awasthi is its members. "Akash Awasthis is neither an officer bearer, not a karyakarta of AVBP, as claimed by India Today. This is a smear campaign run by India Today to deviate everyone from the facts put forth by Delhi Police proving #leftBehindJnuViolence," the party said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them, five days after a masked mob assaulted students on the varsity's campus, leaving 35 injured, including her.

Ghosh was among seven of the nine suspects who are from Left-leaning student organisations, which have been opposing the hike in hostel fees and had called for a boycott of the semester registration process.

The January 5 violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is fallout of tensions brimming on the campus since January 1 over the registration process issue, police claimed.