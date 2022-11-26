Abusive Congress leader from Delhi Asif Khan heckles SI Akshay, hurls expletives

All sessions of polygraph test on Aftab end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a former Congress MLA, Asif Mohammad Khan for manhandling and abusing a police man on duty.

The Congress leader has been arrested from Shaheen Bagh after he made a provocative speech and heckled an officer on duty reports said.

In the video Khan can be seen addressing a large gathering outside the the Tayyab Masjid in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi. He was campaigning for his Daugther Arifa Khan who is contesting the upcoming MCD elections.

He was interjected by sub-inspector Akshay and asked if he had permission from the Election Commission to conduct the public meeting using a loud hailer megaphone. This infuriated Arif Khan and he went on to abuse Akshay. Saale tujh jaisa kitna police vala meina sidha kar diya (I have made several police men like you toe the line), he said.

Akshay was then cornered and heckled by Congress supporters. As Khan was being cheered, he said, Chal chala jaa nahin toh juice nikal dunga tera (Get lost before I rough you up)."

He went on to accuse the Delhi Police of looting people in Muslim areas. He went on to use slurs such as kutte and chal bh*sdike. I will put you in the burrow that you came from, he added.

Two others have been detained, reports @AlokReporter pic.twitter.com/f4iYeke7kl — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) November 26, 2022

The Congress leader used the Muslim area trope which is essentially a Muslim dominated area. These kind of areas have seen violence against Hindus and processions being attacked.

For example in 2018, a young Hindu boy, Chandan was killed for taking out a Tiranga Yatra. At that time Chandan was blamed by the liberals for using provocative slogans such as Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram while passing by a Muslim area.

Not the first time:

"On November 25, a police personnel, Sub Inspector Akshay, during patrolling in the area noticed a gathering of about 20-30 people in front of Tayyab Masjid," the police said according to this report.

He had been arrested in November last year for assaulting four on-duty SDMC workers in the Shaheen Bagh area. He had forced them to bend down and then beat them with a stick.

He however later said that he did not that the persons were municipal workers and added that he punished them for pulling down banners of the party. He said that the banners of the AAP candidate in the Okhla area remained untouched whereas the ones of his party were taken down.

Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi continues to undertake his Bharat Jodo Yatra.