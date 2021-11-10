YouTube
    'I'm absolutely fine': Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issues video after reports of her being shot dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Sonepat, Nov 10: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issued a video on Instagram saying that she is "absolutely fine" and said that the news that she and her brother were shot dead by unknown assailants was fake news.

    In the video, Nisha Dahiya introduced her and said she has come to Gonda to play senior nationals and the news of her being shot is fake. Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik too shared on her Twitter that Nisha is alive and safe.

    Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, brother shot dead in Haryanas Sonipat

    Earlier it was reported Nisha and her brother Suraj were shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat by unknown assailants as she was returning home from

    Giving further clarification over the matter, SP Sonipat Rahul Sharma said, "A wrestler & her brother shot dead in Sonipat, their mother hospitalised after being shot. This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now."

