Absolutely arrogant: Pooja Hegde slams Indigo staff over 'threatening tone'

Mumbai, Jun 10: She took Twitter to express her anguish over a staff member of Indigo for speaking to her in a "threatening tone". She wrote, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don't tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling, [sic]"

Responding to her tweet, the airline said, "Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda. [sic]"

However, the airline has responded to her complaint while her followers criticised the behaviour of staff. Many shared their experience of bad behaviour with the cabin crew although people pointed out that normally all cabin crew are very polite in communication.

In 2018, a Parliamentary panel had slammed low-cost carrier IndiGo for "discourteous and rude" behaviour of its employees towards passengers, saying it was an "institutional" problem. It had urged the 'market leader' to adopt a consumer-friendly approach.

The observations, made in the report by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, follow a video that went viral last year showing IndiGo ground staff allegedly assaulting a passenger, PTI reported.

"The Committee observes that the problem affecting the airlines are not personal, it is institutional. An institution like IndiGo has to develop a consumer-friendly approach in dealing with their passengers," said the report tabled in Rajya Sabha.