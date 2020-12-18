Two IT inspectors arrested by CBI in Hyderabad

Absconding since 1993, cops arrest 52 year old accused

Latur, Dec 18: The city police has arrested a 52-year-old man who had been on the run after allegedly setting his wife ablaze nearly three decades ago.

The accused was identified as Suresh Limbaji Kshirsagar (52), a resident of Vivekanandpuram here.

Kshirsagar allegedly set his wife ablaze on December 16, 1991.

Army Colonel who allegedly raped friend's wife arrested

A case under IPC section 498 (A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was registered against him, but he got bail in 1993 after which he absconded, said a police official.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested him from Mohamadwadi area in Pune on Wednesday. Probe revealed that he had settled down in Pune and worked in a laundry.