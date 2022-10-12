Abraham Accords can help meet energy and food crises

oi-Jagdish N Singh

The Abraham Accords countries constitute a significant energy hub. This can very much be made use of to meet the energy and food crises in the world today.

All accords between or among different states are essentially to serve the peoples they represent. Some of them, however, go far beyond and serve the entire humanity. The Abraham Accords Israel has come to sign with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan in the recent years very much fit into this noble category.

Observers say that the war in Ukraine has precipitated a hike in oil prices. It has undermined Russia's reliability as a natural gas supplier. So far, there is no end to this war in sight. The Ukrainians seem to be willing to fight on and die for the sake of freedom and democracy in their land. The continuing scenario has also affected adversely the grain supply the world over and led to a sharp rise in food prices.

As part of the Abraham Accords, Israel's relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan have been developing very fast. This can very much be made use of to meet the energy and food crises in the world today.

The Abraham Accords countries constitute a significant energy hub. Israel has natural gas resources and technological edge. It can help reduce the cost of renewable energy and alternative fuels.

The UAE accounts for a significant oil production. It produces over three million barrels per day. Morocco is leading in renewable energies, especially solar energy. It has invested heavily in major solar energy projects. Rabat has also a power cable link to Europe.

Israel and Morocco possess resources to combat the food crisis to a great extent. Israel has made technological advancements in the fields of agricultural productivity and water management. Morocco contains 75 per cent of the world's phosphate reserves. It is the world's largest producer of phosphates. Morocco's state-owned phosphates and fertilizers producer OCP Group has subsidiaries in 12 African countries. It has contributed to increasing grain yields throughout the continent.

Morocco can help the world also in other sectors. In the past 15 years, it has become the world's largest investor in West Africa, and the second largest in Africa overall. Its investments are in the sectors, including telecom, banking, construction and mining.

The good news is that the European Union seems to be aware of what Israel and the other Abraham Accords nations can contribute to it. In June this year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was in Israel to sign a natural gas agreement.

Needless to say, improving food security is of utmost importance for Europe today. Food scarcity is believed to constitute a key incentive for immigration from Africa to Europe.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 8:36 [IST]