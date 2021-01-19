YouTube
    ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll: Congress-DMK, NDA in close contest in Puducherry

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The NDA alliance with AINRC, BJP and ADMK is expected to come to power in Puducherry, the ABP-C Voter opinion projections said on Monday.

    The SDA alliance (Congress + DMK) is projected to win 14 of the 30 seats while the NDA will win 16 seats as per the projections. In 2016, SDA had won 17 seats while NDA had won 12 seats in the 30-member House.

    Puducherry

    Elections to the Puducherry assembly are likely to be held along with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is fronted as a DMK-led alliance.

    Puducherry assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 0:00 [IST]
