Coronavirus: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 73 lakh with over 63,000 new cases

Fact check: Do 85 per cent of people who wear masks get coronavirus in US?

Donald Trump says lungs were 'a little bit infected'

Aashiqui singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Kolkata, Oct 16: Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu, 62, has tested positive for Covid-19. Confirming the news, his team wrote on his official Facebook page, "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS."

Kumar Sanu, in his career spanning almost three decades, has frequently collaborated with music composers like Nadeem-Shravan, Jatin-Latit and Anu Malik among others.

Kumar has recorded songs in over 30 languages including Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Malayalam. Kumar Sanu is a recipient of the Padma Shri.

Coronavirus: India's COVID-19 tally crosses 73 lakh with over 63,000 new cases

Kumar Sanu was one of the top playback singers in the Nineties. He is known for singing popular tracks like Dheere Dheere (from 1990 film Aashiqui), Meri Mehbooba (from Pardes, 1997), Kitna Haseen Chehra (from 1994 film Dilwale) and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha (from 1942: A Love Story).

It has been reported that Kumar Sanu was supposed to travel to Los Angeles earlier this week to visit his family.

Kumar Sanu recently featured in headlines after his son Jaan participated in the new season of Bigg Boss. Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently seen on Bigg Boss 14.

The veteran singer, after Jaan entered the Bigg Boss house, also shared a video urging his fans to support his son.

Kumar Sanu's fans wished him speedy recovery in the comments section.

Ballia: UP BJP MLA defends aide, says 'fired in self defence' | Oneindia News

"God bless him...my favourite singer...recovery soon I wish for him," wrote one user while another commented, "Speedy recovery to the greatest playback singer! God bless."