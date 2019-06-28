  • search
    'Aapke ghar pe hai': Rabri Devi loses her cool as journalists question Tejashwi Yadav's whereabouts

    New Delhi, June 28: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi on Friday lost her cool at reporter who repeatedly asked her about her son Tejashwi Yadav who has been missing in action since results to the Lok Sabha elections were declared over a month ago.

    "Aapke ghar (at your home)," an annoyed Rabri told reporters. She, however, immediately realised that her remark may create a flutter and went on to add that that her younger son is busy in some work and that he will be back soon. "Tejashwi ji will come soon, he is busy in some work, he is not sitting idle," she said.

    File photo of Rabri Devi

    Yadav, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, was not present for the opening day of the Monsoon session began.

    Notably, Yadav has not been seen in public ever since the results of the Lok Sabha elections were out on May 23. His party RJD, which contested the polls in alliance with others including Congress, failed to win a single seat.

    Did Rabri find Priyanka's Duryodhan jibe against Modi too soft?

    Earlier, there was sharp criticism of Tejashwi in the state assembly over his absence from the state amid spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state. As many as 132 children have lost their lives in Bihar's Muzzafarpur due to the outbreak of AES.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
