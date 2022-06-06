‘Aapka Mooseala yoga,’ says threat letter found outside Salman Khan’s house

Mumbai, Jun 06: Lawrence Bishnoi, the jailed gangster has been interrogated over a threat letter found outside the house of actor, Salman Khan here.

The letter mentions the names of Khan and his father Salim Khan. It threatens both saying that they would soon become Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjabi singer who was killed last month. In a Facebook post, the Canadian based gangster, Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility.

"Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga," the letter said. The letter was found by Salim Khan on a bench where he sits after his daily jog. The letter also carried the initials GB and LB. It is said that GB could stand for Goldy Brar and LB for Lawrence Bishnoi.

The police are checking to see if Bishnoi was behind the letter or was his name used to do the mischief.

Following this, Khan's security has been strengthened. The police are also scouring the CCTV footage outside the residence of the actor.

It may be recalled that Bishnoi had planned an attack on Salman Khan during the shooting of his movie Ready in 2011. The task of attacking the actor was given to Naresh Shetty, but the task failed due to an issue over weapons.

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 15:12 [IST]