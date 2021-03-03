AAP wins 4 of 5 seats in Delhi civic by-polls, Congress bags 1

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: The Aam Aadmi Party today won four out of the five seats in the Delhi civic body by-elections. Voting was held on Sunday and the Congress managed to win one.

The AAP won Kalyanpuri Rohini, Trilokpuri Shalimar Bagh while the Congress the Chauhan Bangar seat.

"Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. People of Delhi are fed up of the BJP's rule. In next year's MCD election people will vote for @ArvindKejriwal's honest politics," Delhi's deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The APP controlled four of the five seats, which became vacant after the sitting councillors were elected as MLAs. The fifth was held by the BJP's Renu Jaju, who died in 2019. More than 50 per cent votes were cast in the by-elections for the five municipal wards.