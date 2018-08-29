AAP used my surname in 2014 election despite my protest: Ashutosh

New Delhi, Aug 29: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashutosh took a dig at the party for forcing him to use his surname during 2014 elections a day after reports on AAP) allegedly forcing its MP candidate Atishi to 'drop' her last name 'Marlena' was widely discussed in the media.

Ashutosh, who recently quit AAP, said, " In 23 years of my journalism, no one asked my caste, surname. Was known by my name. But as I was introduced to party workers as LOKSABHA candidate in 2014 my surname was promptly mentioned despite my protest. Later I was told - सर आप जीतोगे कैसे, आपकी जाति के यहाँ काफी वोट हैं ।"

However, he further tweeted, " My tweet is misunderstood by TV HAWKS. I am no longer with AAP, not constrained by party discipline and free to express my views. It will be wrong to attribute my words as attack on AAP. It will be gross manipulation of media freedom. Spare me. I not member of anti-AAP BRIGADE."

Ashutosh reportedly dropped his last name for political reasons. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chandni Chowk against Kapil Sibal of Congress and Harsh Vardhan of the BJP. He garnered more votes than Kapil Sibal of the Congress but lost out to Dr Harsh Vardhan of the BJP.