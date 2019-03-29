AAP to release manifesto by end of next month

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Aam Aadmi Party plans to release its manifesto by the end of next month with a focus on issues related to women safety, health and education, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

The national capital votes on May 12 to elect seven MPs. Stepping up its campaign for full statehood for the Union Territory, the Aam Aadmi Party has set up a "war room" at its headquarters, which has been connected with the "war rooms" in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi.

Rai said the focus of the manifesto would be on the issues related to women safety, health and education. A member of the manifesto team said they have been asked to come up within a week with the core issues related to the three topics. Rai said the preparations for the polls are in full swing and the party was trying to establish direct contact with the people at the grassroots level.

AAP- Congress alliance in offing

On the AAP's central "war room", the party's Delhi convenor Rai said one of the foremost tasks of the team at the Central office is to seek daily progress reports from all seven constituencies. This work is monitored round the clock by a 20-member core team which keeps an eye on the volunteers given functional responsibilities in shifts in this central room.

The core team includes members from different units, who have to provide daily feedback from their units and collate reports on their units' performances. The overall incharge of the Central Control Room is senior party volunteer Suresh Kathait, who handles internal party coordination and communication.

Important units include media, social media, technical support, frontal organisations reporting, public meetings of party's star campaigners, relevant election commission permissions, manifesto preparation, daily research issues, daily reports from observers in all 70 constituencies, nukkad sabhas and exposing the the "lies of opponents", Rai said.

All the above mentioned units submit their daily reports to the party leadership by 10 PM. For seamless coordination, the party has appointed coordinators from the Central War Room for each Lok Sabha constituency and these seven coordinators communicate with 10 observers each. In the next phase, the party is in the process of taking the coordination to all 70 assembly constituencies and eventually to all wards of Delhi.

PTI