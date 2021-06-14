AAP to contest 2022 Gujarat assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, June 14: Boosted by good performance in the recently-held Surat civic polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the party will contest on all seats in the 2022 Gujarat legislative assembly polls.

"Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to contest on all seats in the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Polls," said Kejriwal at a press conference here.

"People here (Gujarat) think if electricity can be free in Delhi, why not here? Likewise, for hospitals also the condition has not improved in 70 years here. But things will change now," Kejriwal added.

The AAP would seek votes from the people of the state in the next Assembly polls based on the performance of the party's 27 newly-elected corporators in the city.

This is Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat. He had last visited Surat in February after the party emerged as the main opposition after the civic body elections.

The AAP had made inroads into Gujarat politics by winning 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), emerging as the main opposition. The party had also fielded candidates across all the local bodies- municipal corporations, municipalities, as well as district and taluka panchayats, winning on several of them.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 13:25 [IST]