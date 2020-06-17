AAP's MLA Atishi tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi, June 17: AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has tested positive for for the novel coronavirus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in support of Atishi and wished her speedy recovery.

"Atishi ji has played an important role in the fight against corona. I hope that she will get healthy soon and again get involved in serving the people," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The 39-year-old, who represents the Kalkaji constituency in south Delhi, complained of a mild fever and cough on Tuesday and her report came positive today.

She is presently under home quarantine.

"Get well soon Atishi, recover soon from Corona," AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted.

She is the third MLA from her party to have tested positive for the coronavirus; the other two are Vishesh Ravi (Karol Bagh) and Rajkumar Anand (Patel Nagar).