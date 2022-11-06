AAP loses deposit, Cong on Yatra: Malviya after BJP emerged victorious in 3 seats

Assembly Bypolls: Voting concludes for 7 seats in six States; Counting on Nov 6

New Delhi, Nov 6: BJP's Amit Malviya took a swipe at AAP and Congress after the saffron party emerged victorious in three seats and leading in one seat.

"BJP continues to win big in by-polls. BJP's Smt Kusum Devi wins Gopalganj in Bihar against Nitish Kumar-Lalu Prasad 'Mahagathbandhan'. Shri Aman Giri wins Gol Gorakhnath in UP. Shri Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur in Haryana. AAP loses deposit. Congress is on Yatra..., [sic]" he tweeted.

The BJP has bagged three seats in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while the RJD retained the Mokama assembly seat in the bypolls to seven assembly constituencies in six states. Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai, while the TRS maintained a slender lead over the BJP in Munugodu in Telangana.

The BJP is leading in Odisha's Dhamnagar.

The BJP retained the Gola Gokarannath assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh with its candidate Aman Giri defeating his nearest rival and Samajwadi Party candidate by over 34,000 votes. The BJP also won Adampur in Haryana with its candidate Bhavya Bishnoi defeating his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash by a margin of around 16,000 votes, according to a report in PTI.

In Bihar, RJD candidate Neelam Devi won the Mokama seat by more than 16,000 votes.

The BJP retained the Gopalganj assembly seat with its candidate Kusum Devi, wife of MLA Subhash Singh whose death had necessitated the by-election, polling 70,032 votes, while RJD's Mohan Gupta got 68,243.

In neighbouring Odisha's Dhamnagar, BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj widened his lead to 4,845 votes over his BJD rival Abanti Das. According to the EC, Suraj secured 45,321 votes after the 10th round of counting, while Das bagged 40,476.

Congress nominee Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 1,895 votes. The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday had a slender lead over the BJP after six rounds of counting of votes in the by-poll to Munugode Assembly segment. According to trends, TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cumulatively polled 38,521 votes, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy secured 36,352 votes.

Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi got only 12,025 votes.

With inputs from PTI

Sunday, November 6, 2022, 16:10 [IST]