AAP loses all three wards in Satyendar Jain’s constituency: His videos had gone viral

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Satyendar Jain's infamous videos from Tihar Jail seem to have costed AAP dearly with the party losing all the three wards from his constituency

New Delhi, Dec 07: The videos of Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail appears to have had an effect as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost all the three wards from his constituency in Shakurbasti. Jain is currently in jail for his alleged involved in a money laundering case. His videos of him getting a massage were recently leaked on the social media. An inquiry revealed that the Delhi minister had used his powers and violated prison rules.

As per the results, the BJP's Sikh Bharadwaj won Ward No 58 Saraswati Vihar against the AAP's Urmila Gupta. Bharadwaj got 13,167 votes while Gupta managed just 10,017.

In Ward No 59, Paschim Vihar, the BJP's Vineet Vohra defeated Shalu Duggal of the AAP by 2,044 votes. According to the State Election Commission. Delhi, Vohra bagged 12,199 votes while Duggal ended up with 10,155.

As per reports, the AAP won 132 seats in Delhi MCD, while the BJP managed 104 seats. Congress is at 9 seats while independent candidates have bagged 3 seats each.

Satyendra Jain's videos:

Jain is currently lodged the Tihar Jail for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case. He came into the spotlight after a video of him getting lavish treatment inside the jail went viral.

Jain was seen getting head and foot massages. Manish Sisodia, claimed that Jain was taken physiotherapy for a spine injury. Later on it was revealed that Jain was getting a massage from a rape accused named Rinku and not a physiotherapist.

An Inquiry Committee led by the Principal Secretaries of the Home and Law Ministries and Secretary of the Directorate of Vigilance was set up to probe the allegations. It was found that Jain had misused his official position and authorities in connivance with the prison authorities.