AAP leaders to visit Ram Lalla shrine before Ayodhya yatra, first list of UP candidates soon

pti-PTI

Ayodhya, Sep 03: AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh will visit the Ram Lalla shrine before starting the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya on September 14, the party said as it planned to name 100 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Sabhajit Singh, state president of the AAP, said the list of 100 candidates for next year''s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be released within the next 15 days and the party will contest on all 403 assembly seats of and not enter into an alliance with any outfit.

Sisodia, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Sanjay Singh, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP will visit the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine at the Ram Janmabhoomi before beginning the 'Tiranga Yatra' from the mausoleum of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula in Ayodhya, Sabhajit Singh said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in adjoining Delhi, has earlier held such yatras in Lucknow, Agra, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh to mark 75 years of India''s Independence.

"The BJP has not got a patent of Lord Rama, we will worship Ram Lalla as we are believers, but we do not kill innocents in the name of Lord Rama and our politics is for Ram Rajya in the true sense," Sabhajit Singh said.

On speculation of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the run up to the assembly polls, Singh said, "The Aam Aadmi Party will contest on all 403 seats of the state alone and within 15 days, we will announce the candidates for about 100 seats".