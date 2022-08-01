AAP councillor shot dead in gym at Punjab

3 senior leaders join AAP in Uttarakhand in yet another blow to Congress

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 01: An Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Akbar was shot from a close range.

"One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar)," Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said, according to news agency PTI.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended for rest of the week

One bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, the police said.

The police said, as of now, it seemed to be the result of a personal enmity and added that investigation was underway.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

In the video, Akbar was seen moving towards an unidentified man inside the gym. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.

Two persons involved in the killing fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, the police said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab.

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 12:14 [IST]