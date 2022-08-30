AAP, BJP hold overnight protest at Delhi Assembly

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 30: High drama prevailed in Delhi as both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Opposition BJP stayed overnight at the Assembly premises accusing each other of corruption.

The AAP MLAs are demanding a probe against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for allegedly pressuring two of his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman in 2016.

While the BJP MLAs also started an overnight dharna on the Assembly premises demanding the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption.

Holding placards, the AAP MLAs squatted near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, while BJP MLAs started their sit-in near the statues of Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the assembly premises.

They were seen singing songs, raising slogans and holding placards demanding action against the LG. They say PM Modi was aware of the alleged corruption by the LG, but still appointed him to the post.

In its statement, the BJP said its MLAs were "expelled unconstitutionally" from the Delhi Assembly again on Monday and "no issue was allowed to be raised".

"The meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held this afternoon under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and it was decided that the BJP MLAs would sit on a dharna near the statues of Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukhdev inside the assembly premises.

"This protest will continue throughout the night," it said.

Bidhuri alleged that Sisodia was involved in the multi-crore liquor "scam" and noted that minister Satyendar Jain is in jail in a money laundering case.

"BJP MLAs have decided to sit on a dharna demanding the sacking of these two ministers. Since their voice was not heard in the assembly, they are forced to sit on a dharna inside the assembly premises," the leader of the opposition said.

The BJP also came out in Saxena's defence and said AAP leaders are levelling corruption allegations against him "to take revenge".

Based on the LG's recommendations, the CBI had registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.