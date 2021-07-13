AAP always recognised by work: Sidhu posts on Twitter amidst tussle within Punjab Congress

New Delhi, July 13: Amidst the ongoing tussle in the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu had put up a tweet stating that the Aam Aadmi Party had always recognised his work.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision and work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption and Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Sidhu wrote that if the opposition dares to dares to question me, yet they can't escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate."

If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can’t escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 13, 2021

The tweet by Sidhu was in response to an old video clip showing AAP leader, Sanjay Singh praising him for quitting the BJP in 2017 and also for raising his voice against the Akali Dal and Badal family.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 16:06 [IST]