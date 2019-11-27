  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aaditya meets Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister candidate Uddav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray arrived at 10 Janpath road in Delhi to meet the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday night.

    Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi
    Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

    According to reports, Aaditya came at Sonia Gandhi's residence to invite her to attend his father Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as a Maharashtra Chief Minster that will take place in Mumbai on Thursday at Shivaji Park.

    The Congress party posted a photo of the two leaders on their official Twitter handle.

    Aaditya also met Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi and invited him too at the oath taking ceremony of his father.

    On Monday after the three parties Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress' 162 MLAs showed their strength, it became clear Thackeray will become the 28th chief minister of the Maharashtra.

    Shivaji Park: From Sena's first rally to swearing-in of Uddhav, its been central to party's politics

    On Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra at the historic ground of Shivaji Park. This place has been a part of the city's social fabric.

    More SHIV SENA News

    Read more about:

    shiv sena

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 22:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue