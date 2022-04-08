Aadhar Card not mandatory to file nominations for National Awards

Now get instant e-PAN based on Aadhaar from this month: Here is how

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 8: The Government of India said that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for online nomination on the "National Awards Portal", the notification released by The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the nomination of Awards. The column 'Do you have Aadhaar' on National Awards Portal has been disabled.

The notification read that the MHA, having been authorised by the Central Government, is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, for the " National Awards Portal" for the purposes given in the notification.

"Online Nominations for various awards of different Ministries/ Departments. And Online Nomination from individual or organizations or Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in various fields/ activities," read the notification.

"Under Secretary (Public), Ministry of Home Affairs shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Central Government," the message said.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 11:17 [IST]