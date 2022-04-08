YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Aadhar Card not mandatory to file nominations for National Awards

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 8: The Government of India said that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for online nomination on the "National Awards Portal", the notification released by The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

    Aadhar Card not mandatory to file nominations for National Awards

    Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the nomination of Awards. The column 'Do you have Aadhaar' on National Awards Portal has been disabled.

    The notification read that the MHA, having been authorised by the Central Government, is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, for the " National Awards Portal" for the purposes given in the notification.

    "Online Nominations for various awards of different Ministries/ Departments. And Online Nomination from individual or organizations or Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in various fields/ activities," read the notification.

    "Under Secretary (Public), Ministry of Home Affairs shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Central Government," the message said.

    More AADHAR CARD News  

    Read more about:

    aadhar card national award

    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X