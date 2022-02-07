Is Aadhaar Card Mandatory to Get COVID-19 Vaccination in India?

Aadhaar not mandatory for COVID-19 vaccination, 87 lakh people vaccinated without IDs: Centre to SC

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 7: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the authorities not to make Aadhar Card as the only proof of identification to get Covid vaccination. It came after the Centre informed the court that it was not mandatory for people to submit Aadhar Card details on the CO-WIN portal to get vaccinated.

"Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) filed an affidavit in the petition. It specifically records that the Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on the CO-WIN portal and any one of the nine documents can be produced. Production of the Aadhaar is not mandatory for availing vaccination. The grievance of the petitioner is duly met. All concerned authority shall act in pursuant to the policy of the health ministry," a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said while disposing of the PIL.

Representing the government, advocate Aman Sharma informed the court that Aadhaar is not the only pre-condition and 87 lakh people without any identity card at all have been vaccinated.

Advocate Mayank Kshirsagar, appearing for the petitioner, told the court that vaccination centres should not ask for Aadhar Card details.

The petitioner had approached the apex court seeking directions to eliminate the mandatory pre-condition of submitting Aadhaar details in the CO-WIN portal for the COVID-19 vaccination centre/vaccinator while verifying an individual for the administration of the vaccine.

The plea had also sought direction for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to make the necessary changes to the CO-WIN portal in consonance with the relief sought. It had further sought direction to the Centre to update the CO-WIN portal with appropriate software/technical know-how rendering the same user-friendly, easy to use and access for all the citizens of India, ANI reported.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 15:24 [IST]