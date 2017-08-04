Aadhaar mandatory for death certificates, will take effect on October 1

Aadhaar will now be mandatory for registration of deaths, the government has decided. This would come into effect from October 1 2017. Aadhaar would be required to establish the identity of the deceased for the purpose of death registration, the government said.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Registrar General India (RGI), which works under the home ministry, said the use of Aadhaar number for those applying for a death certificate will result in ensuring accuracy of the details provided by the relatives/ dependents/acquaintances of the deceased. "It will provide an effective method to prevent identity-fraud. It will also help in recording the identity of the deceased person.

Further, it will obviate the need for producing multiple documents to prove the identity of the deceased person," said RGI.

RGI has directed the concerned departments in the respective state/UTs to ensure compliance by concerned registration authorities and a confirmation to this effect by on or before 1st September 2017.

The above provisions shall come into effect immediately for residents of all states except J&K, Assam & Meghalaya for which a date will be notified separately.

