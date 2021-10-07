Aadayein: Break Traditional Barriers with Anas Khan's New Love Song

By Anuj Cariappa

Romance has no barriers, and you can love people from different religious backgrounds or traditional values. Anas Khan's newest song, "Aadayein", brings the same outlook back into the Indian culture. The singer and songwriter Anas Khan has sophisticatedly put the values of people from different origins into simple lyrics.

Anas Khan's new song "Aadayein," has lyrics like "तू हरयाणा की चोरी में छोरा दिल्ली वाला, देखके तेरी हायें आदयें मुह पर पढ़ गया ताला।" which translates to "You are girl from Haryana, and I am a boy from Delhi. But, I have become spellbound after looking at your looks, appearance, and movements for the first time in my life."

The lyrics make you more than happy thinking about the love of your life or even an ex-girlfriend. You might even want to sing this song to your fiancee or wife if her mood is not good. The melodious song would make you dance on the floor, even in a disco and has one of the best lyrics and background even for slow dancing.

The singer has even broken the traditional marriage barriers between boys and girls of different states through his lyrics. The song is an inspiration to avoid creating challenges among lovers. You should not have second thoughts because of culture, tradition, family values, etc.

Instead, you should respect each other and share joyous times. The song's music is a mixture of pop and funky, and it can quickly become a guitar tune and is already played repeatedly by the singer's friends until it launches on Spotify. The songwriter's lyrics can even make a depressed person joyful and change the mood of the evening.

The song "Aadayein" is apt for outdoor & terrace parties, special occasions, festivals, and even everyday listening. The tune makes you want to listen to the 2:35 minute song repeatedly and wish that the singer Anas Khan had made it at least for five minutes. The lyrics repeat the verse mentioned above and unite people of different values.

Even though the singer states a couple from Haryana and Delhi, it can also mean the same for other states of the country. The song is also apt for playing during college festivals, and boys can dance with potential girlfriends and spend a joyous evening remembering the beautiful moments. The latter would also never forget such an evening even if things don't work out.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 15:52 [IST]