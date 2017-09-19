A year since Uri, new vigour in Indian Army that left 178 terrorists dead

The Uri attack was a grim reminder that security cannot be lax at anytime. A year has gone by since that horrific attack in which 19 soldiers were martyred. A group of four terrorists on September 18 infiltrated the Army Brigade headquarters in Uri near the Line of Control and carried out the attack.

On September 29, India hit back by carrying out a surgical strike across the Line of Control. India said that it had inflicted maximum damage on the terrorists and their launch pads.

Since then there has been an aggressive posture taken by the Indian Army. Government data suggests since the surgical strikes, 178 terrorists have been killed both at the LoC as well as in the Kashmir Valley.

The morale was at a new high following the surgical strikes. The surgical strikes came in the backdrop of two back to back set backs at Pathankot and Uri. Many had started questioning the lack of will and why India never retaliated.

The number of deaths in the Army too have gone up. This is primarily to do with the fact that the engagements with terrorists has increased. This can also be attributed to the high number of cease fire violations. The spike in cease fire violations is because of the fast approaching winter. Pakistan soldiers provide cover fire to terrorists so that they can infiltrate.

OneIndia News