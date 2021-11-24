It took 70 years for Yamuna to get this dirty, can't be cleaned in 2 days: CM Kejriwal

A win for AAP in Punjab would cost it Rs 12,000 crore a year: Here is why

New Delhi, Nov 24: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal while launching the AAP's campaign for the Punjab elections said that if voted to power the party will transfer Rs 1,000 per month to the account of every woman in the state aged 18 and above.

The announcement was made in Moga, Punjab. The question is how much will this promise cost the AAP if voted to power in Punjab.

The website of the Election Commission of India says that there are 96.19 lakh women voters in the state as per the 2019 Lok Sabha poll data. While the voters' list for 2022 is yet to be updated, AAP said that this scheme would benefit 1 crore women in the state.

This would mean that the scheme could cost the AAP 1,000 crore a month and Rs 12,000 crore a year. Arvind Kejriwal while explaining where the money would come from said that there is no dearth of money with any government. The more important issue is the intention to work for the people.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:42 [IST]