A vote for Congress is a vote for BJP: Kejriwal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the Congress and said that a vote in Goa for it would mean an indirect vote for the BJP. He said this is the context of several Congressmen joining the BJP.

Speaking at the NDTV Townhall, Kejriwal said that the people of Goa have a choice between AAP and BJP. If you want a clean, honest government, you can vote for AAP. The other option is to vote for the BJP directly or indirectly. Indirect voting is when you vote for the Congress, that Congress man will win and go to the BJP.

All of our candidates are honest but this affidavit is needed to assure voters that these candidates are honest, Kejriwal said while referring to all 40 candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party singing legally enforceable loyalty pledges promising not to defect from the party and provide a clean and corruption free government.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:10 [IST]