Current dosage interval need not be changed, 20-22 crore vaccines to be available next month: Dr Paul

A shot in the arm: How govt achieved highest-single day vaccination coverage?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 22: On India's historic milestone of administrating 88.09 lakh doses in a single day on 21st June 2021, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said, "What happened yesterday was not sudden but a result of coordinated planning. Between June 1-21, avg daily vaccination was 34,62,841 so a jump to 88 lakh when vaccines & capacity are available is possible."

Covid-19 Vaccine: India marks major milestone, Will this help fend off the third wave?

The Union Health Ministry has said that over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination came into effect. The present phase of vaccination was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7.

The previous single-day record was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1. In June so far, India saw an average vaccination of over 31 lakh per day. The average single-day vaccinations fell to as low as around 16 lakh in the first week of May when the country was at the peak of the second wave.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh administered the highest number of doses over 17 Lakh. Over 11 lakh doses in Karnataka, over 7 lakh in UP, 5.75 lakh in Bihar, 5.15 lakh in Haryana & Gujarat, 4.60 lakh in Rajasthan, 3.97 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 3.85 lakh in Maharashtra & 3.68 lakh in Assam -top 10 states.