A real tragedy: Foreign dignitaries mourn CDS Bipin Rawat's demise

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: Top military commaders and foreign delegates condoled the death of India's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat's, in a tragic military chopper crash two days ago.

Gen Rawat was Sri Lanka's friend: High Commissioner

"A real tragedy. Our President today sent CDS and Army Command of Sri Lanka as his envoy for the ceremony. We're heartbroken. Many senior personnel in our military have known him well. He was Sri Lanka's friend," said Milinda Moragoda, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner told ANI.

Gen Rawat started joint defence approach: British High Commissioner

"It's incredibly sad. General Rawat was a pioneer as he started the joint defence approach, which we follow in the UK. He led that approach in India. It's very sad for India to lose a great leader, a soldier & a thoroughly nice man," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner, told news agency ANI.

"He was somebody who invested a lot in improving the links b/w the UK & India in the area of defence. So, it's a great loss. We remember him, his wife & all others who died in the crash, including many close friends of British High Commission," Alex added.

Rawat will be really fondly remembered Ambassador of France

"I wanted to pay tribute & to come in person for that ceremony as we remember him as a great military leader, emphatic, warm, determined & great friend to move forward cooperation with my country. He'll be really fondly remembered," said Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat is being accorded a 17 gun salute, as per laid down protocols. Post the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre will be lit by family members. A total of 800 service personnel will be in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS.

The daughters of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarini paid floral tributes to their parents in the national capital.

Politicians cutting across party lines paid tributes to General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their 3, Kamraj Marg residence today.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other military personnel were killed when a Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 15:47 [IST]