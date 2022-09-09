YouTube
    A proud moment say workers involved in Central Vista Project

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 09: "With the redevelopment of the entire stretch, I have also become a part of this historic work. I will never forget this moment," beamed Neeraj Kumar, who was among the 16 workers who were part of the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

    "People will come here and see my work forever. I feel proud to have been a part of it," the 25-year-old from Bihar's Bhagalpur told PTI.

    Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in New Delhi on Thursday.

    He thanked workers involved in the development of the 2.5-km-long Kartavya Path and said that they not only built it but also showed others the way of 'kartavya' (duty).

    Neeraj's 19-year-old teammate Vasudev Kumar was also elated to have met the prime minister, who invited him to the 2023 Republic Day celebrations as a "special guest" with his family.

    "I will definitely come with my family to attend the Republic Day function as it is a matter of pride for me and my family members," Vasudev, who hails from Bihar's Katihar district, told PTI.

    As part of the inaugural ceremony, folk artists from different parts of the country performed on the Kartavya Path.

    The performance of the Kalbelia dance group was among the key attractions of the event.

    Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said the renaming of the stretch has given the country new energy and inspiration.

    He said that Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has now been consigned to history and has been erased forever.

    The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

    Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 11:39 [IST]
    X