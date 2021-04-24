A positive signs say officials after China reiterates help to battle COVID-19

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: India has noted the positive tenor after China reiterated that it would offer help as the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the country.

China said it was in touch with India on the issue and India is unlikely to rule out the possibility of contacting private Chinese companies for medical supplies including oxygen, a Times of India report said.

For India China was not the first choice as it was confident of sourcing oxygen from Singapore, Europe and Gulf. For the past couple of days, the Chinese state media has reported that the Indian government was playing geopolitical games in the region amidst the pandemic. It also noted that the US and other western countries were not helping India.

The Chinese foreign ministry on the other hand has maintained that it would offer any sort of assistance to India's temporary shortage of supplies. India is looking to acquire equipment like oxygen, ventilators and medicines from across the world in the next couple of weeks.

France has offered support while Germany announced that German company Linde together with Tata had managed to secure 24 oxygen transport tanks that will be airlifted to India.

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenin tweeted President Emmanuel Macron's message on Friday and said, I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.

On Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that the Chinese government and the Chinese people firmly support the Indian government and people in fighting the pandemic, and are willing to provide support and assistance in accordance with the needs of the Indian side. The Chinese side is maintaining communication with the Indian side on this.

India is also in touch with Russia on the issue and the details of oxygen and medicine imports are being worked out.