A pillow, provocation by ISIS suspects led to beating up of Kashmiris in Tihar

An pillow considered to be an unauthorised item was found in the cell of the Tihar jail where a couple of Islamic State operatives and Kashmiri prisoners were lodged.

The security staff on duty questioned the prisoners and asked them to hand over the pillow. This led to an altercation and the suspects of the ISIS provoked the jail staff.

These revelations are part of the investigation that were conducted following a Home Ministry directive into the assault of Kashmiri prisoners in the Tihar jail earlier this month.

While it was found that the jail security staff had beaten the prisoners, the provocation was something else. The preliminary investigation has found that a group of prisoners arrested in Islamic State related cases had started the scuffle in the first place.

Highly placed sources tell OneIndia that three members of the ISIS were in the same cell as the Kashmiri prisoners. They provoked the security staff which ultimately led to the scuffle.

The scuffle began when the high security prisoners were asked to give up a pillow in the cell which has been classified as an 'unauthorised item.' One of the sub-inspectors on duty, Mutthupandi is alleged to have got into the scuffle. He then called for the Quick Reaction Team and then things turned ugly. The prisoners were finally disengaged.

In its report to the Home Ministry, the jail authorities said that the all Tamil Nadu personnel on duty have been removed including from the QRT. While the report speaks about a scuffle, it does not mention anywhere that there was use of excessive force. The jail authorities have said that they have preserved all evidence which includes CCTV footage and the medical report. Further investigations are on.

OneIndia News