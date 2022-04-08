A photo of horse travelling in train goes viral; probe on

Video: Horse is so obsessed with snow that it forgets the danger lurking around

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 8: A picture of a horse inside a crowded train has surfaced online. It occurred on Thursday in West Bengal and the railway authorities have ordered a probe over the issue.

Going by the reports, the photo is taken on a Sealdah-Diamond Harbour down local train. Apparently, the owner and a few others have surrounded the horse. It is believed that the horse was taken to home after taking part in a race in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas, a report in Hindustan Times adds.

Reports claim that the passengers raised their objection to taking the horse inside the train, the owner of the horse paid no heed to them and found a place for him and his pet in the train.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railways spokesperson responded to the viral photo by stating that he has seen the photo and trying to verify it authenticity. "We have also received such pictures. But it is not yet known at which station this incident took place. The search is on," Times Now quotes chief public relations officer Eklavya Chakraborty as saying.

Pets travelling in Indian trains are not uncommon, but a horse inside the train is uncommon. Hence, the picture has raised eyebrows and went viral.

Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 13:31 [IST]