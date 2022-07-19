A Pak national allegedly crosses border to kill BJP's Nupur Sharma; held

Karnataka: 18 arrested after clashes broke out between two groups in Bagalkot

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 19: A Pakistani national has been arrested in Sri Ganga Nagar district of Rajasthan. He allegedly crossed over to India via International Border to kill BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

A joint team of IB, RAW and Military Intelligence is interrogating him, news agency ANI reported. The Pakistani national was held on July 16 at around 11 pm from near Hindumalkot border outpost after was found in suspicious condition by patrolling team, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer told the news agency.

"We have found an 11-inch long knife, religious books, clothes, food and sand in the bag from his possession. He identified himself as Rizwan Ashraf, a native of Mandi Bahauddin city located in Northern Punjab of Pakistan," he said.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the said man crossed the border to kill Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet. He had planned to visit Ajmer Dargah first before executing his plan, the officer further stated.

Was stabbed for supporting Nupur Sharma alleges Bihar man

"We have handed him over to local police for further investigation. He was produced before a magistrate from where he was sent to eight days of police custody. We have informed the concerned intelligence agencies about him," he added.

Now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma created a major controversy over her alleged comments on Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 14:35 [IST]