YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A Nagpur bakery sent a cake with a bizarre icing leaving man speechless: Check the picture

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May, 21: The internet is filled with bizarre things. Now here is an incident about a cake which will leave you speechless.

    Twitter user Kapil Wasnik took put an image of a cake he ordered and you will definitely laugh at what he went through. He ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur through Swiggy. He also asked the food delivery app to mention if the cake contains eg.

    A Nagpur bakery sent a cake with a bizarre icing leaving man speechless: Check the picture
    Image Courtesy: @kapildwasnik

    "So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned, please mention if the cake contains eggs. I am speechless after receiving the order," he wrote on Twitter.

    The post went viral and many users commented on the same. I think restaurants these days have started hiring robots. Follow order no matter what, wrote one user. Another said, 'this beats all memes.

    Looks like a practical joke, your friends will do, wrote another.

    Other users shared funny images as well. You can see them below

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news bakery

    Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X