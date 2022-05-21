A Nagpur bakery sent a cake with a bizarre icing leaving man speechless: Check the picture

Lucknow likely to be renamed Laxmanpuri: Yogi Adityanath sparks off buzz

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May, 21: The internet is filled with bizarre things. Now here is an incident about a cake which will leave you speechless.

Twitter user Kapil Wasnik took put an image of a cake he ordered and you will definitely laugh at what he went through. He ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur through Swiggy. He also asked the food delivery app to mention if the cake contains eg.

"So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned, please mention if the cake contains eggs. I am speechless after receiving the order," he wrote on Twitter.

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

The post went viral and many users commented on the same. I think restaurants these days have started hiring robots. Follow order no matter what, wrote one user. Another said, 'this beats all memes.

Looks like a practical joke, your friends will do, wrote another.

Other users shared funny images as well. You can see them below

Well, you’re not the first one getting in the „specification trap“ 😉😎 https://t.co/oAmebEZUwX — Armin Hanisch (@DerLinkshaender) May 20, 2022

Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 14:38 [IST]