'A humanist, not a casteist', says Siddaramaiah on Chamundeshwari campaign trail

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah described allegations of him being inclined towards the Dalits, minorities and backward classes as politically motivated.

"I have also been accused of being arrogant. That is incorrect and it sounds that way because my speech is rough", the Chief Minister said while campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah who is contesting from the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency reached also reached out to the Vokkaliga community. While addressing a gathering he said that he was a humanist and not a casteist. There is no truth in the misinformation campaign that is being carried out against me accusing me of being a casteist, he also said. The Chief Minister is on a hectic campaign trail and in Chamundeshwari, he is pitted against former minister G T Deve Gowda of the JD(S).

Siddaramaiah focused his campaign on rejecting allegations of him being inclined towards a particular caste or community. Citing the example of Varuna, his current constituency, he said that the developmental works undertaken by him did not benefit one community. It benefited all, the farmers, in particular, he also said.

"I have won five elections from Chamundeshwari and two from Varuna. This was because he had the support of all the people and not of just one caste", he further added.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

