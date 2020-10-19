A high bar for a relationship: Jaishankar on India-China ties

Biegun in India: US to seek more inputs from India on its neighbours

New Delhi, Oct 19: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that it is not India's position that we should solve the boundary question.

We understand that it is a very complicated and difficult issue. There have been many negotiations at different levels. That is a very high bar for a relationship. I am talking about a much more basic bar which is that there must be peace and tranquility along the LAC in the border areas and that has been the case since the late 1980s, Jaishankar told Indian ambassador to China, Gautam Bambwale at an online event.

"Now, if peace and tranquillity is deeply disturbed, then obviously there will be an impact on the relationship and that is what we are seeing," Jaishankar also said.

Sources tell OneIndia that the issue is being dealt with an immense amount of patience.

As armies prep for winter deployment, military commanders of India-China to meet on Oct 26

We do not expect a quick fix, but want a long lasting solution to the issue. It is important that we keep talking and hence the dialogue channels have been kept open the source also said.

The official also said that the talks will be held on October 26. Besides reviewing the security challenges facing the nation, the Army commanders will attempt to finalise various reform measures recommended by separate internal committees in utilisation of resources while at the same time focusing on enhancing the operational capability of the 1.3-million-strong force, they said.

The conference will be chaired by Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane and all top commanders will attend it, the sources said.

Some of the proposals to be on the table at the conference include discontinuing or at least bringing down the scale of the Army Day and Territorial Army Day parades, cutting down on various ceremonial practices, and reducing the number of officers' mess within individual peace stations, the sources said.