    A great sign says PM Modi on domestic air traffic nearing near COVID-19 levels

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the number of daily domestic air passengers nearing the pre-COVID level as a "great sign" and said the focus is on improving connectivity across the country.

    On October 9, the domestic air passenger traffic touched 4 lakh and was inching closer to the pre-COVID level. The country's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being impacted by the pandemic, news agency PTI reported.

    Representational Image

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday tweeted that on October 9, India achieved the milestone of 4 lakh domestic air passengers.

    According to an official release, the prime minister lauded the Indian civil aviation for not only hitting the 4-lakh daily passenger mark but also achieving the highest ever number since pre-COVID era.

    Opposition has outsourced the contract of creating ruckus and abusing me: PM ModiOpposition has outsourced the contract of creating ruckus and abusing me: PM Modi

    "Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for 'Ease of Living' and economic progress," PM Modi tweeted.

    He also quoted the tweet by Scindia.

    In August, Indian airlines carried a total of 1.01 crore passengers, which was 4 per cent higher than the traffic registered in July, as per official data.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 16:23 [IST]
    X