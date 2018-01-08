A 'garland of shoes' welcome for BJP candidate in Madhya Pradesh

BJP's Dinesh Sharma went to Dhamnod, a town in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, for campaigning ahead of the civic body elections. He was probably expecting to be welcomed by garlands and fanfare, which is usually the case when politicians are on a campaign. Sharma was indeed welcomed by a garland, but it was made of shoes.

Sharma, the BJP candidate for Dhamnod Civic election, was on a door-to-door campaign for civic elections. An elderly man approached him with a garland of shoes. Sharma initially tried to avoid him, but later allowed the man to put the garland of shoes around his neck.

Sharma later told the media that the man could have been upset over something and will listen to his problems.

"They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him & he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child," news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

The man who put the garland said that there was an acute water problem in the region and that the problem has not been resolved despite several complaints.

"There's acute water problem. Had complained about it. Our women went to the then Chairperson to complain but a complaint was registered against them. They were called multiple times to police station even at night. So I did this," he said.

The elections for 19 civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh, including Dhar, will be held on January 17.

