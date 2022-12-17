A day after making uncivilised comment against PM Modi, Pakistan minister now threatens India with nuclear war

New Delhi, Dec 17: A leader from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has threatened India with nuclear war, saying her country is armed with nuclear weapons and has atom bomb. It comes a day after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made uncivilized remarks against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises," a news agency quoted Shazia Marri as saying in a news conference with Bol News.

Continuing further, the PPP leader claimed that India will get the answer if PM Modi's government dared to fight and stated that nuclear status to Pakistan is not been given to remain silent. "If you will keep making allegations against Pakistan again and again, Pakistan cannot keep listening silently, this will not happen," she added.

On Friday, Bhutto attacked India saying the government of India was influenced by Hitler instead of Mahatma Gandhi and made personal remarks against Prime Minister Modi. It was a response to India's External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's sharp attack on Pakistan over its support to terrorism at the United Nations Security Council meeting.

In reply to a question from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terror, Jaishankar said," You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this. It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism."

Later, responding to the personal attack by Bhutto on PM Modi, the External Affairs Ministry gave a befitting reply by calling it a "new low, even for Pakistan."

"These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan has obviously forgotten this day in 1971, which was a direct result of the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus. Unfortunately, Pakistan does not seem to have changed much in the treatment of its minorities. It certainly lacks credentials to cast aspersions at India," Arindam Bagchi, the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, said, in response to media queries regarding Pakistan Foreign Minister's uncivilised remarks.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. "Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP held protests across the country on Saturday against Bhutto's "uncivilized and distasteful" personal attack on PM Modi. BJP leaders and workers took out marches in various state capitals, burnt Bhutto's effigies, called him a "'vidwesh mantri' (hatred minister)" and demanded he apologises to the 135 crore people of India.

Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 22:50 [IST]