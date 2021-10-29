YouTube
    Cruel twist of fate, no age to go: PM Modi condoles Puneeth Rajkumar’s death

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the untimely demise of Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar.

    A cruel twist of fate: PM Modi condoles Puneeth Rajkumars death

    "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

    Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, one of the popular names of Kannada film industry passed away on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack while working out in the gym. He was 46.

    RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Condolences pour in

    Meanwhile the police and administration are making arrangements at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru so that people can pay their last respects to the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

    Several teams of the police were seen inspecting the venue and discussing security arrangements. A sea of mourners are expected to be present at the venue tomorrow.

    There will be heavy security in and around the area as scores of politicians, film fraternity members and top actors will be present to pay their last respects.
    Meanwhile the body of the late actor has been moved from the hospital to his home. Information coming in now suggests that the body will be taken to the stadium tomorrow in the morning.

    Meanwhile the Karnataka government has alerted the Bengaluru district commissioners, DCPs and SPs to tighten security. The police and the administration have been directed to tighten security in their respective jurisdiction.

    The government of Karnataka is yet to announce a holiday to mourn the actor's death. However in many parts of the city, several shops were seen downing shutters.

    The news has sent shock waves across the state and many other parts of the country. As a mark of respect theatres in Chitradurga and Davanagere have already cancelled shows. The same is likely to be followed in all theatres in the state.

