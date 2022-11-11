Mubin did it in Coimbatore: Why do Islamist terrorists shave their body before a suicide mission

A ‘bayath’, a massive suicide bombing, the Coimbatore blast was in the making for a year

Mubin had taken 'bayath' or an oath to serve the Islamic State and was planning to strike terror among a particular community. Had the plan gone through as had been thought out, it would have been nothing short of a massive human tragedy.

New Delhi, Nov 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Coimbatore blast case, has confirmed that it was a suicide attack. In a statement, the NIA said that Jameesha Mubin had planned suicide attacks to cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith.

Mubin had taken 'bayath' or an oath to serve the Islamic State and was planning on carrying out suicide attacks to strike terror among a particular community.

The manner in which the details about the incident are being revealed makes it clear that had the plan gone through as had been thought out, it would have been nothing short of a massive human tragedy.

While the NIA is looking into the international links to this case, prima facie it appears as though Mubin was self-radicalised. He had used the internet to learn about bomb making. Moreover, he was heavily radicalised by the Sri Lanka bomber Zahran Hashim.

Hit The Hindu community:

A source tells OneIndia that Mubin's intentions were clear and that was to hit the Hindu community. He felt that several decisions such as the CAA were anti-Muslim and his way to hit back was to carry out a series of attacks.

While the mission that Mubin was on appears to be a one-off one, the agencies are investigating whether more such operations were planned by the other accused.

A year in the making:

The NIA has learnt that this attack was not an overnight decision. It has been in the making for over one year. The NIA learnt that Mubin had listed articles such as potassium nitrate, nitroglycerin, red phosphorus, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) powder, aluminium powder black powder, matchbox, 2-m-long cracker fuse, portable oxygen cylinder, sulphur powder, glass marbles, a gas regulator, several sets of batteries, loose wires, iron nails, switch, insulation and packaging tapes and gloves.

For him to obtain PETN powder in higher quantity, it has taken him long. It is not easily available and he had procured the same in small quantities over the past one year. He had even procured some of it through online websites. Moreover, it is also learnt that he had taken small loans from neighbours to procure these materials.

The Sri Lanka connection:

Mubin has been on the radar for long. Following the Sri Lanka blasts, he was questioned about his association with Hashim. When a list of 900 persons was drawn up post the ban on the Popular Front of India, Mubin's name was listed at 150.

The source cited above said that it appears that the Coimbatore and Sri Lanka blasts have a connection. Firstly he was questioned for his alleged links with Mubin. Secondly, he was working a book store owned by Hani Hidayatullah who was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Lanka Easter bombings.

NIA raids:

On Thursday, the NIA conducted raids at 42 locations in Tamil Nadu and one in Kerala in connection with the case. In Tamil Nadu, raids were carried out in eight districts including Chennai, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Thruppur and Nagapattinam. In Kerala, the raids were carried out in one location in Palakkad.

During the raids, the NIA seized incriminating documents and digital devices from the houses of the accused.

A brief of the case:

On October 23 at around 4 pm, a car laden with explosives blew up in front of the Kottai Eswaran Temple in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district. Mubin was driving the Maruti 800 car in which an LPG cylinder exploded. Mubin who was driving the car was killed instantly in the blast.

Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. The Tamil Nadu police probed the matter first before the case was handed over to the NIA.

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 15:38 [IST]